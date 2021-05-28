Yokem Connection
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought

Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Officers added that no shots were fired at this apartment complex.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on Friday, May 28 to the Laurel Parc Apartments on Millicent Way.

Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Officers added that no shots were fired at this apartment complex. Instead, police say that the shooting took place at the Circle K on Millicent Way.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical attention. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

