Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A body has been pulled from a duck pond in Shreveport.

Police have been on the scene at East Kings Highway and Patton Avenue since about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

Responding agencies include the Bossier City Police Department, the Shreveport Police Department, and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

