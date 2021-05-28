Yokem Connection
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway

A body was pulled from a pond in Shreveport, La. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
A body was pulled from a pond in Shreveport, La. on Friday, May 28, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A body has been pulled from a duck pond in Shreveport.

Police have been on the scene at East Kings Highway and Patton Avenue since about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

Responding agencies include the Bossier City Police Department, the Shreveport Police Department, and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

