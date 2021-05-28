Yokem Connection
2-year-old girl injured after tree falls on house

A toddler was hurt Friday, May 28, 2021 after a tree fell through a home in Bossier City, La.
A toddler was hurt Friday, May 28, 2021 after a tree fell through a home in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A young girl was injured during the early morning hours of Friday, May 28 as severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex.

The little girl’s grandmother says she was hurt overnight when a tree fell on their home in Bossier Parish. The family says there were seven kids in the home when the toddler was hurt.

The girl had to get more than a dozen stitches for a gash on her forehead and a laceration to the back of her head. She has since been released from the hospital and is with her family at the home.

Bossier Parish officials confirm the incident happened on Broadway Drive around 3:40 a.m. Emergency crews were called out for a rescue at that time.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

