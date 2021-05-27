Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest(The Associated Press)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the Greene family, expressed the family’s frustration in the legal process. They are hopeful all of the officers involved will be arrested and charged.

“It’s frustrating to be told to wait just a little while longer as they gather evidence, as they review the facts, as they check with the authorities,” Merritt stated.

“It hurts the hell out of me to say my son was murdered,” stated Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin during Thursday’s news conference.

“This has literally torn our family apart. We will never be the same,” said Alana Wilson, the sister of Ronald Greene.

During the news conference, Merritt criticized Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for remaining silent on the death of Greene since the incident happened.

Merritt called out other state attorney generals that have commented on recent high-profile cases involving alleged misconduct by law enforcement, such as the case of George Floyd.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Thursday regarding the death of Ronald Greene.

Gov. John Bel Edwards met with Greene’s mother on Thursday to discuss the case and hear her concerns. It was the governor’s second meeting with the family since October. Edwards issued a statement after that meeting.

Organizers with the NAACP and the Urban League will be holding a demonstration in front of the capitol around 3 p.m. to demand justice for Greene.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Andrew McLaughlin
Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
18-wheeler driver killed in crash on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas identified
Up to three feet of water is being reported following heavy rains in Texarkana.
Texarkana streets flooded, homes with up to three feet of water reported
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Flooding in Texarkana, Texas on May 26, 2021 at 7th and Robison
Texarkana residents who sustained property damage during flooding should report it immediately
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman
Louisiana State Capitol
La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools
Many people plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, particularly since most were cooped up in...
Many looking to hit the road this Memorial Day after being cooped up during year of pandemic