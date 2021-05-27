Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.
Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the Greene family, expressed the family’s frustration in the legal process. They are hopeful all of the officers involved will be arrested and charged.
“It’s frustrating to be told to wait just a little while longer as they gather evidence, as they review the facts, as they check with the authorities,” Merritt stated.
“It hurts the hell out of me to say my son was murdered,” stated Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin during Thursday’s news conference.
“This has literally torn our family apart. We will never be the same,” said Alana Wilson, the sister of Ronald Greene.
During the news conference, Merritt criticized Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for remaining silent on the death of Greene since the incident happened.
Merritt called out other state attorney generals that have commented on recent high-profile cases involving alleged misconduct by law enforcement, such as the case of George Floyd.
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Thursday regarding the death of Ronald Greene.
Gov. John Bel Edwards met with Greene’s mother on Thursday to discuss the case and hear her concerns. It was the governor’s second meeting with the family since October. Edwards issued a statement after that meeting.
Organizers with the NAACP and the Urban League will be holding a demonstration in front of the capitol around 3 p.m. to demand justice for Greene.
