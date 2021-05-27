Warm and humid weather followed by more rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising heat and humidity ahead of more rain on the way Friday and early Saturday. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will likely surge into the mid-90s this afternoon thanks to ample sunshine. But very quickly storm clouds will gather over the ArkLaTex tonight and we are tracking showers & storms Friday morning across the region as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex.

Showers and storms will also be possible during the morning on Saturday before we do dry out for the rest of your Memorial Day Weekend. Thanks to the cold front temperatures will not be dramatically hot and will only be slightly rising as we head into next week.

We are tracking some isolated severe weather during the overnight hours for the region. (KSLA News 12)

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking a very warm and humid day ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the 70s and will be rising up into the upper 80s to around the 90 degree mark this afternoon. The Heat Index for many of us though will be up in the mid-90s so you’ll want to make sure you dress comfortably today. The good news is that we finally have a day where we are not tracking any major rain chances for the region though.

Just don’t get used to the dry weather as changes will arrive during the overnight hours tonight and through your Friday as a cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the greatest potential for wet weather will be during the morning hours. More wet weather will also be possible on Saturday as the front will be stalling just to our south. But by the afternoon Saturday the rain will be done and we could see a nice little stretch of dry weather for the region. Temperatures and the humidity will drop for the region Saturday and Sunday and with highs likely around 80 we could be in store for a comfortable stretch of weather for the region.

Looking ahead to your Memorial Day and next week we are tracking some nice weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be rising back into the mid-80s, but we are not expecting much in the way of rain chances through next Wednesday. So after all the rain in May, June might get to start off on a dry note.

In the meantime, get ready for some toasty temperatures for your Thursday. Have a great day!

