Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Veterans Celebration Committee holds ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

Veterans memorial ceremony
Veterans memorial ceremony(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of Memorial Day, the Veterans Celebration Committee held a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Bill Cockrell Community Center on Thursday, May 27.

The ceremony recognized all who have served the United States of America and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Families and friends who have lost loved ones gathered at the ceremony, many bringing photos to share the stories of their service members. From one mom who lost her 19-year-old son when he was killed in action in Afghanistan, to children sharing the stories of their father’s service in Vietnam or World War II.

The Barksdale Honor Guard conducted a presentation of a military funeral and United States Army Captain Justin Thompson, of Ft. Polk, spoke on the sacrifices of the military members honored in the program.

“Memorial Day is a day where we pay tribute to those who forged our history. Those who are near and dear to our hearts. It is a day of recognition to our fallen heroes,’ said Thompson.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a closer look at today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles
Caddo Parish teen who disappeared after leaving work found safe
Michael Bolding of Texarkana, Texas was found dead Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Missing Texarkana, Texas man found dead
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

Latest News

A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked...
Thousands without power following overnight storms
Many people plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, particularly since most were cooped up in...
Many looking to hit the road this Memorial Day after being cooped up during year of pandemic
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Mothers of Men Empowerment Session "Helping to Save Our Sons"
SUSLA striving to empower women to help their sons succeed