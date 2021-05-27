Veterans Celebration Committee holds ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of Memorial Day, the Veterans Celebration Committee held a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Bill Cockrell Community Center on Thursday, May 27.

The ceremony recognized all who have served the United States of America and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Families and friends who have lost loved ones gathered at the ceremony, many bringing photos to share the stories of their service members. From one mom who lost her 19-year-old son when he was killed in action in Afghanistan, to children sharing the stories of their father’s service in Vietnam or World War II.

The Barksdale Honor Guard conducted a presentation of a military funeral and United States Army Captain Justin Thompson, of Ft. Polk, spoke on the sacrifices of the military members honored in the program.

“Memorial Day is a day where we pay tribute to those who forged our history. Those who are near and dear to our hearts. It is a day of recognition to our fallen heroes,’ said Thompson.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a closer look at today’s ceremony.

