Texarkana residents who sustained property damage during flooding should report it immediately

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Residents of Bowie County who experienced property damage due to recent flooding should report it to the State of Texas Department of Emergency Management as soon as possible.

Anyone who experienced damage due to flooding after May 17 should click here to take a damage survey. Residents should take multiple photos/videos of the damage in order to accurately document it.

This survey is to assess the damage sustained across Texas in order to help emergency officials better understand the scope of the situation. Business owners or residents within the city limits of Texarkana who suffered water damage should contact the Texas Inspections Department at 903-798-3912 before starting repair work.

Additionally, the Texas Baptist Men Association has volunteered to send out teams to help residents muck out/gut their homes if needed. Call 903-798-3043 for more info.

