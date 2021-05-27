Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana residents who sustained property damage during flooding should report it immediately

Flooding in Texarkana, Texas on May 26, 2021 at 7th and Robison
Flooding in Texarkana, Texas on May 26, 2021 at 7th and Robison(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Residents of Bowie County who experienced property damage due to recent flooding should report it to the State of Texas Department of Emergency Management as soon as possible.

Anyone who experienced damage due to flooding after May 17 should click here to take a damage survey. Residents should take multiple photos/videos of the damage in order to accurately document it.

This survey is to assess the damage sustained across Texas in order to help emergency officials better understand the scope of the situation. Business owners or residents within the city limits of Texarkana who suffered water damage should contact the Texas Inspections Department at 903-798-3912 before starting repair work.

Additionally, the Texas Baptist Men Association has volunteered to send out teams to help residents muck out/gut their homes if needed. Call 903-798-3043 for more info.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Andrew McLaughlin
Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
18-wheeler driver killed in crash on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas identified
Up to three feet of water is being reported following heavy rains in Texarkana.
Texarkana streets flooded, homes with up to three feet of water reported
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Some storms tonight could be severe
Strong storms tonight bring relief to this heat
Some storms tonight could be severe
Tracking rain tonight and a nice weekend ahead
We are tracking the potential for some isolated severe weather overnight for the ArkLaTex.
Strong storms overnight into Friday
We are tracking some isolated severe weather during the overnight hours for the region.
Warm and humid weather followed by more rain