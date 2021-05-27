Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 17-year-old Shreveport resident must stay in jail until he is 21 years old for an armed robbery committed during a crime spree involving three other juveniles.

Caddo Juvenile Judge Ree Casey-Jones handed down the juvenile life sentence Thursday, May 27 for Traylon Johnson, who pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year, according to the Caddo district attorney’s office.

The charge arises from an incident early March 17 in which Johnson’s 13-year-old co-defendant allegedly shot at another teenager at Hearne Avenue at Murphy Street in central Shreveport, the prosecutor’s office reports.

A teenager was driving his mother’s car at 4 a.m. March 17 and had picked up Johnson and three other juveniles to “look for girls,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

“By 5:50 a.m., the juvenile passengers all pulled guns on the driver and stole the vehicle, with one of the juveniles, the 13-year-old, firing several shots at the victim after he refused to give them his cellphone. In all, seven shell casings were found.”

Police were seeking Johnson in connection with the shooting and robbery when he was arrested a month later after he and two other juveniles allegedly drove a stolen car into New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport the afternoon of April 18, a Sunday.

Johnson’s co-defendants are awaiting trial in Caddo Juvenile Court.

