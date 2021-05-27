Yokem Connection
SUSLA striving to empower women to help their sons succeed

Mothers of Men session included a workshop about effective communication, an education and resource fair and a panel discussion
Mothers of Men Empowerment Session "Helping to Save Our Sons"
Mothers of Men Empowerment Session "Helping to Save Our Sons"(SUSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport held an event Thursday, May 27 aimed and empowering women to help their sons succeed.

The Mothers of Men Empowerment Session: “Helping to Save Our Sons” included a workshop about how mothers can effectively communicate with their sons, an education and resource fair and an interactive panel discussion.

The panelists spoke about ways for mothers to understand and become closer with their sons. Single mothers were spotlighted. The professionals also provided tips on how women could teach and help their sons grow.

SUSLA’s Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement has several educational resources for young men. The goal is to increase enrollment, retention and graduation rates for minority males at the school.

The center also “serves as a conduit to discipline, training, teaching, and serving at-risk minority males to increase their presence in the fields of S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Education and Allied Health,” according to SUSLA’s website.

Participating students are provided academic support, mentorship opportunities, community services partnerships and financial resources to complete their academic program at SUSLA, which ultimately would allow them to transition to Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus.

Call Ted L. Scott, the Williams Center’s director, at (318) 674-9357 or send email to Tscott@susla.edu to learn more.

