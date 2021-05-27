Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
By Jeremy Roth
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Stargazers the world over were treated to a rare interstellar double feature this week as May’s flower super moon coincided with 2021′s first lunar eclipse.

The result was a large and vivid super blood moon.

The best views of the phenomenon were in the Pacific Rim and the western part of the Americas, but the eclipse was at least partially visible nearly everywhere in the world.

So, what makes a supermoon eclipse so special?

A super moon occurs when a full moon is at its closest orbital distance to the earth.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon’s orbit brings it into the earth’s shadow.

But it’s the rare combination of these phenomena that results in a vivid, although brief, ruby red lunar light show, starring the biggest moon of the year.

This eclipse also held historical significance.

It occurred nearly 60 years to the day from the moment President John F. Kennedy championed America to explore the moon.

“This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy told Congress.

NASA scientists say the anniversary brings their moon mission full circle.

“Its a wonderful way to mark not only the anniversary of the history, but also use it to look forward to the next era of lunar exploration that we are really on the doorstep of,” said NASA Project Specialist Noah Petro.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Andrew McLaughlin
Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
18-wheeler driver killed in crash on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas identified
Up to three feet of water is being reported following heavy rains in Texarkana.
Texarkana streets flooded, homes with up to three feet of water reported
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident
The drummer from the hit movie "School of Rock" was killed in a cycling accident.
'School of Rock' drummer killed while biking
FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage