Strong storms tonight bring relief to this heat

(KSLA) - Showers and storms move in tonight with a cold front. There is a chance for some stronger storms. These will be more intense near I-30, but weakening as they move south.

This evening will remain dry for most of the ArkLaTex. There will be a line of storm just to our north and will be approaching by tonight. If you are planning any outdoor activities, you should not need an umbrella unless you stay out late. Temperatures will still be warm and will slowly cool from the lower 80s to the upper 70s.

Tonight is when the rain arrives. A cold front will be sweeping through tonight to bring a line of strong storms. Some of which could be severe. The farther to the north you go, the stronger the storms. So, as they move south, they will slowly weaken. We could still see some gusty winds and large hail as far south as the I-20 corridor. There is also the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado, so have some way of receiving alerts as you go to bed.

Friday will start off early with some storms and lingering showers. A little after sunrise, the rain will be ending for most of you. I am keeping a 50% chance of rain for the day, but most of it will be in the morning. With that said, a couple more showers are possible mostly south of I-20 in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain though. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon with more humidity.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday will have a little rain. I have lowered the rain chances as the latest guidance is showing less coverage around the ArkLaTex. So now, there is only a 30% chance of rain. This could go even lower as we get closer. So check back with your First Alert weather team for the latest. It will also be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will be on its way down, so conditions will be improving!

Sunday will be even better with lower humidity and no chance of rain! There will also be mostly sunny skies with only a few passing clouds at times. If you are planning anything over the weekend, such as the Mudbug Madness Festival, Sunday will be the better day to go. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach the lower 80s.

On Memorial Day itself, conditions continue to look dry. I have a 0% chance of rain for the day. So, if you have the day off and are planning anything outdoors, you are looking good to go! Temperatures will be reaching the lower to mid 80s. The humidity should remain nice and low, thanks to the cold front from Friday!

Tuesday is also shaping up to be mostly dry. If we do see anything, it will not be much. Rain chances are up to just 20%. There will be some sunshine mixing in with plenty of clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday has better chance to see some rain. I’m keeping the rain chances at 40%. Our next system will be pushing through by the second half of the week, bringing more showers around. I do expect it the be scattered during the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay alert in the storms!

