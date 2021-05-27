Yokem Connection
Sports betting almost a reality in Louisiana

(KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana sports betting is moving into the next phase of legalization. The Louisiana State Senate has approved SB-247, and now the State House will review the bill.

Back in November 2020, 55 out of 64 parishes voted to approve sports betting. Sabine Parish is one of the nine parishes that voted against it.

“July 1st, the bill becomes effective, but state lawmakers have to make the rules for casinos to follow,” Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Noel says. “The state will give 20 licenses to brick and mortar casinos.”

Noel added that fantasy or online betting companies will have to work with a Louisiana casino in order to get into the action.

Louisiana House Bill 697 directs a 10% tax for casinos and a 15% tax for online sports wagering.

According to our sister station WAFB, part of the money generated will go towards early childhood development. This will allow children to be able to start school early on.

WAFB also listed the rules lawmakers have set for sports wagering:

  • A player must be 21 or older.
  • They must set up an account with a sports betting operator in the state and be physically located in a parish that voted to legalize the wagers.
  • Athletes, coaches, and referees can’t bet on a sports event in which they are involved.
  • Bets can’t be placed on high school or youth sports events.
  • Someone who lives in a parish that didn’t approve sports betting could place bets if they drive over to a parish where the wagering was legalized.

Noel says if everything goes as planned, sports betting could become a reality by the fall or by the end of football season. For a look at SB-247, please click here.

