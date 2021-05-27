Yokem Connection
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport

FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral services have been set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, who passed away Monday, May 17 at the age of 77.

The full service can be watched below.

Roemer’s second service was held in Shreveport at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27.

Visitation started at 9:30 a.m. and the service began at 11 a.m.

The first of the two funerals was held Tuesday, May 25 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

