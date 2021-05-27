Mudbug Madness to host CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament and Charity Challenge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calling all cornholers! The CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament and Charity Challenge will be held during this year’s Mudbug Madness.

Sign-up will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. No professional players will be permitted to participate.

Below are the events:

Friday, May 28: Business Challenge

Registration is $100 per team.

Total prize payout is $2000 and the prize money must be donated to a charity of the winners’ choice.

Saturday, May 29: “Bring Your Own Partner”

Registration fee is $80 per team or $40 per individual. Any singles will be paired with a partner.

Total prize payout is $1500

Sunday, May 30: “Luck of the Draw”

Registration fee is $30 per person

Total prize payout is $1000.

