Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Many looking to hit the road this Memorial Day after being cooped up during year of pandemic

Many people plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, particularly since most were cooped up in...
Many people plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, particularly since most were cooped up in 2020 due to the pandemic.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday, May 28 is the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and many people in the ArkLaTex are choosing to travel this year.

Some say current gas prices are putting a damper on their plans, while others are worried about COVID-19. Overall, most people seem happy to have the option to get out of town this year since everyone was stuck at home in 2020.

Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from people in the community about why are, or aren’t, traveling this Memorial Day. Also, hear from AAA with some predictions about this year’s travel stats.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Andrew McLaughlin
Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
18-wheeler driver killed in crash on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas identified
Up to three feet of water is being reported following heavy rains in Texarkana.
Texarkana streets flooded, homes with up to three feet of water reported
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Carry The Load Relay travels through Texarkana on its way to Dallas.
10th annual Carry the Load relay makes its way through the ArkLaTex
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Second funeral service held in Shreveport for former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer
FULL VIDEO: Funeral services for former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer - Shreveport
Sign-up will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. No professional players will be...
Mudbug Madness to host CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament and Charity Challenge