Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested following an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy from near the entrance to Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard in Leland shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Leland Police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed a man attempting to take a child who was near one of the entrances to the store.

As the man attempted to carry the child away, the child’s mother was able to grab her child’s leg and prevent the abduction. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which was released on Thursday.

WATCH: The Leland Police Department released surveillance video that it says shows the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday at Walmart. https://bit.ly/3fTVUXn (Source: @Leland NC Police Department)

Posted by WECT News on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 4:12 p.m. and arrested D’Vonta Robbins.

He was charged with the following:

  • second-degree kidnapping
  • assault on a child under the age of 12
  • resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer

He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say this appears to be an isolated incident. The Leland Police Department encourages the public to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100

