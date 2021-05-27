Yokem Connection
Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.

It started out as an end-of-the-school-year celebration on May 20 at a gated community in Mesa, Arizona, when Kevin Lee says his 6-year-old son and three other children endured horror on a bounce house set up for the party.

“The dust devil came, and then, I flew,” Lee’s son said.

Wind gusts carried the bounce house up more than 15 feet, leading to a traumatic fall.

“What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a tragedy for the neighborhood,” Lee said. “Everyone was in shock when it happened. It was a catastrophe, a freak accident.”

The accident sent four school children to the hospital. Thankfully, they’re all expected to be OK.

Lee’s son fractured his tailbone. The three other children suffered injuries that ranged from broken bones, lacerated livers and concussions. One remains hospitalized.

“We are all very, very lucky because as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” Lee said.

Lee’s son says he plans to never get back in a bounce house again.

A GoFundMe set up to help with the children’s medical expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

