Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Andrew McLaughlin
Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
18-wheeler driver killed in crash on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas identified
Up to three feet of water is being reported following heavy rains in Texarkana.
Texarkana streets flooded, homes with up to three feet of water reported
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident
The drummer from the hit movie "School of Rock" was killed in a cycling accident.
'School of Rock' drummer killed while biking
FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage