‘It’s a great time’: Man brings pug along for coffee deliveries on bike

By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man forced to change careers due to the pandemic made the best of it by starting a business out of his basement.

Chris James started Buffalo Brew Coffee in November, and in a matter of months he was able to buy a new roaster that increases his productivity from 1 pound an hour to 60 pounds an hour.

Once an order is bagged up and ready to go, he hops on his bike and rolls from delivery to delivery.

James packs more than coffee: His trusty traveling companion is his nearly 11-year-old female pug Sooshie.

She’s blind and has difficulty moving her hind legs. This is a way James gets her out in the fresh air.

“Getting outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, being with Sooshie, waving to the neighbors, it’s a great time!” James said.

James said his customers have taken a liking to the helmet- and goggle-wearing bundle of joy.

“They all want photos and selfies with Sooshie, they want to pet her, and Sooshie eats up all of it,” James said.

A customer named Todd Oakes said Buffalo Brew Coffee checks a lot of his boxes.

“We’re coffee lovers, and the fact that it’s local, we love to support local businesses as well, so it kind of checked a couple boxes for us there,” Oakes said.

“The fact they have a dog now checks another box, because we’re dog lovers as well.”

James said he will eventually wave goodbye to making deliveries on his bike as his business continues to grow.

