Advertisement

Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio woman Sally Ann Hines, 58.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Jillian Corder and Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as a San Antonio, Texas, woman, authorities say.

The head was found by the Cameron Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team on March 1, 2018, near milepost 59 - in between Hackberry and Holly Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

The LSU FACES lab produced an image of the woman using facial reconstruction in the hopes of finding the identity of the woman.

The LSU FACES lab facial reconstruction of human head found in Cameron Parish in 2018
The LSU FACES lab facial reconstruction of human head found in Cameron Parish in 2018(Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office)

Det. Tammy Gaspard received a tip from a private citizen on May 20, 2021, about a missing person who looked like the computer-produced picture of the head, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said.

The missing person was Sally Ann Hines, a 58-year-old female out of San Antonio, Texas. Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017. The identification was confirmed Wednesday through dental records.

Next of kin has been notified.

Johnson thanked the Cameron Parish Coroner, Dr. Kevin Dupke; the Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office, Dr. Terry Welke, investigator Charlie Hunter and the staff; Cameron Parish detectives; and the private citizen who provided the anonymous tip.

Johnson said Hines would not have been identified if it wasn’t for this effort. He said Chief of Detectives Jake McCain followed countless leads until this one proved positive.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Louisiana

Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Scottie Hunter
The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.

Severe

Texarkana residents who sustained property damage during flooding should report it immediately

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Residents of Bowie County who experienced property damage due to recent flooding should report it to the State of Texas Department of Emergency Management as soon as possible.

Politics

La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a Senate-approved bill authored to ban transgender women from competing on female sports teams in Louisiana schools Thursday, May 27.