Daughter discusses Longview ISD naming school in honor of first Black school board member

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sherry Smith joined East Texas Now to discuss South Ward Elementary being renamed for her father, Clarence W. Bailey.

The Longview ISD school board approved renaming South Ward Elementary as Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, to honor the district’s first Black school board member.

Smith said her father “felt he could make some changes not only in the black community” when he joined the school board.

She says his hard work and desire for furthering education will open doors for young people to be all they can be.

