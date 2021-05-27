Arkansas State Police searching for missing 1-year-old child who may be in danger

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KSLA) - Troopers with Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who may be in danger.

Police say Tytreus Robinson, 1, may be with Tyrone Robinson in a white Kia Soul with license plate number 119 VVD. The boy is missing out of Paragould, Ark. He is bi-racial and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Tytreus Robinson, 1, is missing from Paragould, Ark. (Arkansas State Police)

A man named Dylan Clark may also be traveling with them. It’s believed they’re heading from Arkansas south toward New Orleans.

Anyone with information should call 501-618-8000.

