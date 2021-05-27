Additional early voting days nearly secured in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana voters could have four additional days for early voting in the next presidential election. That is, if Governor John Bel Edwards signs the bill.

HB 286, filed by Representative Frederick Jones, would give Louisianans 11 days instead of the current seven days for early voting. It has passed with bipartisan support in both the Louisiana House and Senate.

“People don’t live single-issued lives, so being able to provide them additional access to voting and democracy is really crucial,” Janea Jamison said.

She has been down in Baton Rouge, advocating for this bill’s approval on behalf of the Power Coalition for Justice and Equity.

According to Secretary of State records, early voting participation has increased steadily in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic only further encouraged people to vote early with the hopes of avoiding long lines and crowded polling locations.

During the 2020 election, KSLA asked voters why they decided to vote early.

“For one thing, I know I’m going to be working on election day, and the lines are probably going to be long,” one voter said.

Plus, Jamison pointed out that Louisiana is prone to disaster, which can interfere with Election Day.

“This can eliminate some issues, like if something were to happen on Election Day, like power outages. We even saw this back in the fall; we saw Lake Charles and Shreveport and some of the rural parishes had to consolidate into one polling location.”

She said this is just the beginning in her fight for voting rights in the state. The Power Coalition filed and won a federal lawsuit during the 2020 presidential election to extend early voting and voting by mail options.

“This is a policy we plan to build on, as with all policy-work, it’s incremental,” Jamison said.

She says the coalition wants to eventually expand voting policies for all elections, not just presidential elections. This comes at a time when other Republican-led states are restricting voting policies.

“Louisiana can proudly say that they are at the forefront in expanding voting access and voting democracy.”

Lawmakers do expect the governor to sign the bill into law. If signed, the legislation would go into effect for the next election in 2024.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.