84-year-old set to receive high school diploma

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WAFB) - US Army veteran Jerry Moon, 84, will walk across the stage to get his high school diploma Friday, May 28.

He actually got his GED in Germany in 1958 but never got the signed copy of it.

When his wife passed away earlier this year, he vowed to do everything he could to earn his recognition.

He will walk at Port Gibson High’s graduation, which will be held at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Miss.

