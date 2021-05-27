1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was killed in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in Shreveport, authorities advise.

The Caddo Coroner’s office identified the victim as Charles R. Tasby, 29, from Shreveport. An autopsy has been ordered.

Two people were taken to Shreveport hospitals following the wreck in front of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.

Shreveport firefighters had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

The person who died was not in the vehicle that overturned.

The wreck on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Millicent Way was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Not immediately known is exactly what role each of the four vehicles had in how the accident happened.

But authorities on the scene did say an eastbound vehicle was speeding and “bouncing” cars when its driver lost control of that vehicle, causing it to hit the vehicle that overturned.

East Bert Kouns remains blocked in that area. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Initially, seven Fire Department and a half dozen police units responded, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.