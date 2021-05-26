Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

This adorable baby orangutan needs a name, and you can help

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.(Cleveland Zoological Society)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Can we get a collective, “Awww” for this baby orangutan?

He’s the first successful orangutan birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest since 2014.

The male orangutan was born April 28, 2021, and is the fifth successful birth at the zoo since it opened in 1992.

RainForest guests could officially visit baby and mom on May 25, but they both still have access to their behind-the-scenes area as they bond.

Now, the zoo is turning to the public to help name the baby by making a donation of any amount for the name of your choice. The name has been narrowed to:

  • Zaki, meaning “pure”
  • Rimba, meaning “jungle”
  • Halim, meaning “gentle”

Click here to choose your favorite name. The winning name will be announced on June 9. Donations will support orangutan conservation efforts in the wild.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport City Council will vote to decide whether to purchase four used boarding bridges...
Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, big rig was the only vehicle involved. It...
Fatal big rig crash causing delays on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion...
Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought
Seby Chemmampallil, DOB: 10/4/1984
Bossier City pastor faces charges of child porn, sexual abuse of animals
HNN File
6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
LIVE: 8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Two family dogs attacked and killed a 10-month-old baby in North Carolina.
North Carolina: Family dogs maul baby
Texans could soon pay less out-of-pocket for insulin
It will not rain all day, but mostly in the morning
Quick break from the rain before it returns Friday