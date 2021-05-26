Yokem Connection
Texans could soon pay less out-of-pocket for insulin

(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon | AP)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Texas (KSLA) - A bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin has made its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

SB827 plans to cap copays for insured diabetics at $25 per 30-day supply of insulin.

From 2014 to 2019, the average cash price per unit of insulin rose 47%, according to GoodRx.

Critics of the bill worry it leaves out uninsured people with diabetes.

The governor has 20 days to sign or veto the bill. It would take effect Sept. 1.

