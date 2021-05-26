Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been adopted!(Source: East Alabama Humane Society)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 853 days of living at an east Alabama animal shelter, waiting while other dogs got their forever home, the lovable and patient pooch known as Rutabaga has officially been adopted.

The 4-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Terrier mix made headlines across the country following a profile story on her plight on May 12. The East Alabama Humane Society was almost immediately inundated with requests to adopt her.

Among those who came across the article was Jeremy Armstrong, who quickly showed it to his wife, Jessica Ventiere.

“My husband saw it and knows I’m a terrible sucker for dogs,” she said, adding that she refused to read the article. “He read it to me. That was all it took,” she admitted.

Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.
Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

The couple talked it over and decided to look into meeting Ruti, though Ventiere was confident she was already gone.

“There’s no way,” she said. “She’s probably been picked up and adopted already.”

But to the couple’s surprise, they found Ruti still at the shelter and, though the list of people asking to adopt her was growing, they worked with the shelter’s staff to bring her home for a week to see how it would go.

“It’s like she’s been with us the whole time,” Ventiere explained. “She came and fit right in. She’s just the sweetest thing. So full of personality, and just great.”

And by fit right in, it’s clear there’s a lot of love. The couple has six children, though only two are home fulltime, and Ruti is making best friends with three other dogs, a turtle, two frogs and some fish, her new owners stated.

Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.
Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

“I’ve only ever had shelter dogs,” Ventiere said, adding that she’s got a self-diagnosed “dog problem.” She’s adopted from at least four shelters.

“I’m a big advocate for rescue dogs. There’s something about them. They’re just the best dogs.”

While Ventiere says her husband wouldn’t admit it was his idea to get another dog, they can both agree on one thing: “We are not changing her name. She’s Ruti.”

The East Alabama Humane Society is always looking for funding, supplies and adopters for the other animals it shelters and can be reached at 334-298-6446.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport City Council will vote to decide whether to purchase four used boarding bridges...
Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns
Seby Chemmampallil, DOB: 10/4/1984
Bossier City pastor faces charges of child porn, sexual abuse of animals
HNN File
6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.
Marshall police investigating shooting incident near apartment complex

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning. Santa Clara County...
LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard
Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air...
CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting