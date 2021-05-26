Quick break from the rain before it returns Friday

(KSLA) - Thursday is going to be a dry day with no rain around. It will not stay that way for long as our next weather maker will push in by Thursday night. This will bring more showers and storms heading into the weekend.

This evening will be mostly dry. There should be a lot of cloud cover, but a couple breaks in those clouds are possible. You should for once, not need an umbrella this evening! Temperatures will be rather warm, and take their time to cool down. It will remain in the lower 80s to the upper 70s.

Tonight will also be dry with no rain around. It should be mostly clear early on, but those clouds will be on the increase late tonight. Since the clouds will be coming back, it will be warm and muggy all night long, and temperatures will only cool to the upper 60s to the lower and mid 70s.

Thursday will actually be a dry day! There will be plenty of clouds around early, but also more sunshine through the afternoon. So, it should be a very nice day! Temperatures are expected to heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will be warm. The humidity will once again push those feel-like temperatures up to the lower to mid 90s. This will be one of the warmest days so far in 2021.

Friday, we go back to some rain. It will be mostly dry in the morning, then the rain will return in the afternoon and evening. What rain we do see will be scattered and very unorganized. Rain chances are up to 40% as a weak cold front moves in to bring the showers and storms. There is a risk for some severe weather Thursday night as the cold front arrives, as well as Friday. We could see some gusty winds and maybe a quick spin-up tornado. Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the mid 80s.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday will have more rain, continuing from Friday. By the late afternoon and evening, the rain will come to an end. Early indications show that it will stay dry for the remainder of the holiday weekend, including Monday. Temperatures will still be a little warm in the lower to mid 80s. The good news is that it will be more comfortable with lower humidity!

On Memorial Day itself, conditions continue to look dry. I have a 0% chance of rain for the day. So, if you have the day off and are planning anything outdoors, you may only need to contend with the heat. Temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s. The humidity should remain nice and low, thanks to the cold front from Friday!

Tuesday and Wednesday are also shaping up to be dry. If we do see anything, it will not be much. Therefore, many of you will stay dry. I will say though, that Wednesday has better chance to see some rain, but for now, I’m keeping the rain chances low. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon each day.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool in the heat!

