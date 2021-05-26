More rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to grab the umbrella once again as showers and storms will be an issue for the ArkLaTex. They’re a dangerous issue for Texarkana as they have been dealing with torrential rain over the past few hours. Some model guidance does try to bring this line of storms farther south and this is something we will watch over the next few hours. After this line of wet weather this morning we could see more pop up rain and storms this afternoon. Rain will have a big impact on our temperatures, but highs in the mid 80s are currently expected south of I-30.