More rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are currently dealing with some torrential rain along the I-30 corridor this morning and Flash Flood Warning have been issued for Texarkana. We will watch this line of thunderstorms closely to see if they move farther south during the morning hours. We could also see some afternoon showers and storms today before we start to dry out Thursday. We are still tracking a front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex Friday into Saturday morning bringing more wet weather to the ArkLaTex. The good news is that Sunday and your Memorial Day are looking dry for the region. Temperatures will be warmest Thursday with highs likely getting up to near 90.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to grab the umbrella once again as showers and storms will be an issue for the ArkLaTex. They’re a dangerous issue for Texarkana as they have been dealing with torrential rain over the past few hours. Some model guidance does try to bring this line of storms farther south and this is something we will watch over the next few hours. After this line of wet weather this morning we could see more pop up rain and storms this afternoon. Rain will have a big impact on our temperatures, but highs in the mid 80s are currently expected south of I-30.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking warm and muggy conditions for the region. We should finally be dry for just about all of the region on Thursday with high temperatures that will stretching into the 90s. But we only get one day off from the wet weather as we continue to track a cold front that will be moving into the ArkLaTex Friday and will last into the morning hours Saturday. While some thunderstorms are possible, the biggest concern will be more heavy rain for the region.
Thanks to the cold front we are tracking a drop in your temperatures, at least early in your holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but we should also see a noticeable drop in the humidity across the region. Sunday our temperatures will begin to rebound and we should stay dry through Memorial Day meaning temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s. So if you want to plan those barbeques over the weekend Sunday and Memorial Day will be your best bet.
In the meantime, please be careful if you live along I-30 this morning. Have a great Wednesday!
