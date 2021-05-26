Man recovering after early morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on the early morning of Wednesday, May 26.
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue to the New Zion apartment complex in the Mooretown neighborhood.
The man was shot in the back. Authorities say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
He is receiving treatment at a Shreveport hospital.
Police do not have any suspects at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
