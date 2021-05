SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The graduation for Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is rescheduled due to rain.

The event will now begin at 10 a.m. at Independence Stadium.

According to a Facebook post, attendees are encouraged to bring a towel to the stadium in case the stands may not be completely dry.

