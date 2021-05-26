Fatal big rig crash causing delays on Interstate 30 in Texarkana Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety is on the scene of a fatal big rig crash on Interstate 30 in Texarkana.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, the big rig was the only vehicle involved. It happened on I-30 westbound near the Texas rest area.
“That’s probably going to cause delays on both the Interstate and St. Michael Drive for a good part of the morning - but definitely during the morning rush hour,” reads a Facebook post. “You’re gonna want to avoid this area for a while.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.