Fatal big rig crash causing delays on Interstate 30 in Texarkana Texas

By Alex Onken | May 26, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:59 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety is on the scene of a fatal big rig crash on Interstate 30 in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police department, the big rig was the only vehicle involved. It happened on I-30 westbound near the Texas rest area.

“That’s probably going to cause delays on both the Interstate and St. Michael Drive for a good part of the morning - but definitely during the morning rush hour,” reads a Facebook post. “You’re gonna want to avoid this area for a while.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

