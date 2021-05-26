Councilman calls out police chief for not releasing plan to reduce crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city leaders are still looking for answers on how to curb violence in the city.

During a city council meeting this week, Councilman Jerry Bowman called out police chief Ben Raymond. Bowman claims Raymond has not given the council his plan on how to fight crime, a year after they made the request.

“I am very much so tired of tip-toeing around the issue of the Chief not having a plan or coming to us with a statement,” Bowman said. “I don’t think it’s wholeheartedly the Chief’s responsibility. I know it’s been on him a lot, but we do have to get a plan, a statement or something from the Chief. We have been waiting and asking on that for about a year now. I am asking and I don’t think I am the only one up here asking for that.”

Bowman says he and his fellow council members need to start talking to their constituents and the community if they want to curb the violence in Shreveport.

“We will march if a white officer did something to somebody black, but when we are shooting and killing each other we don’t march for that,” Bowman said. “When a two-year-old or five-year-old baby gets killed, and both happened in my district, we don’t march for that. We don’t talk about that.”

KSLA reached out to SPD for an interview or statement regarding Councilman Bowman’s statements and have not yet gotten a response.

Community activist Craig Lee says the problem needs to be addressed on two sides; the first, what he calls “intra-racial violence” and the second, white supremacy and racism throughout the community.

“That’s a conversation that has to happen as it relates to the African American community because 95% of these murders that are going on each year are African American descendent on African American descendent,” Lee said. “Both of those issues are directly connected and it is a tough conversation to have with people who don’t understand the depth and gravity of the situation.”

Lee spoke on potential solutions at Tuesday’s meeting.

Some of the recommendations include: monthly neighborhood athletic competitions, increasing participation in Shreveport’s Job Corps program with under-served youth and enhancing the first time offender program to include mentorships from reformed OGs in the community.

“One of them is a wonderful gentleman who’s nickname was Goat,” Lee said. “Since he’s been out of prison, he’s become a business owner and a deacon at a church. You have to go to those individuals because they have influence. But we now have to have a direct conversation on race, on white supremacy, and again the issues that we have to handle in the African American community as it relates to responsibility and accountability.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.