CLASS ACT: Erron Bean, Huntington High School

Following his graduation from Huntington High School, Erron Bean will continue his education at...
Following his graduation from Huntington High School, Erron Bean will continue his education at LA Tech.(Erron Bean | Erron Bean)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following his graduation from Huntington High School, Erron Bean will continue his education at LA Tech.

He was an athlete at Huntington and will continue to play football for LA Tech.

He plans on majoring in kinesiology and aims to one day run his own family business.

“Anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” he said. “You can most definitely do anything you set your goals to. You can honestly achieve all your goals.

