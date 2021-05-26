CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students across the nation acclimated to virtual learning — Bailey Irion was already a pro.

The Caddo Virtual Academy graduate is also valedictorian of her class.

“I wanted to choose something different,” she said. “Not the typical school year and have a bit more challenges.”

Bailey plans to go into the United States Air Force.

“I really wanted to further my education and to serve my country and my people,” she said.

