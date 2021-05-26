Yokem Connection
CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy

Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air...
Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air Force.
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students across the nation acclimated to virtual learning — Bailey Irion was already a pro.

The Caddo Virtual Academy graduate is also valedictorian of her class.

“I wanted to choose something different,” she said. “Not the typical school year and have a bit more challenges.”

Bailey plans to go into the United States Air Force.

“I really wanted to further my education and to serve my country and my people,” she said.

