Caddo Parish teen disappears after leaving work

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish teenager who is described as being “very dependable” has not been seen since leaving his job at a Subway sandwich shop in Greenwood about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, authorities say.

The town’s police say they found a red Nissan Titan abandoned Sunday, May 23 along an off ramp at Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 169 (Greenwood-Mooringsport Road). There was no appearance of foul play; the pickup’s windows were closed and the keys were not in it, authorities added.

The next day, investigators learned that the truck was being driven by Andrew McLaughlin and that the 17-year-old is the son of one of the vehicle’s owners.

He has not shown up for work since he went missing.

Attempts have been made to call McLaughlin. But his cellphone is off and has not pinged anywhere, according to police’s knowledge.

McLaughlin has family in Lufkin, Texas, as well as Greenwood.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about McLaughlin to call Greenwood police at (318) 938-5575 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

