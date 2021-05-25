Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The popemobile is going green

The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.
The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.(Source: Fisker Inc., CNN)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis will have a green choice in his fleet of vehicles in 2022 with a new all-electric popemobile.

Electric vehicle maker Fisker had a private meeting at the Vatican Thursday to show its plans to the pontiff.

Founder Henrik Fisker said he wanted to develop one because Francis is concerned about climate change.

The vehicle is based on the company’s all-electric Ocean SUV.

Even the interior of the new popemobile nods to sustainability. The carpets made from recycled plastic bottles that have been recovered from the ocean.

Popes have traveled in vehicles modified for their safety and visibility for decades.

Mercedes-Benz has been providing vehicles to the pope since 1930. The German automaker also designed the first one to be nicknamed a popemobile in 1980.

Fisker plans to deliver the green vehicle to the pontiff next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport City Council will vote to decide whether to purchase four used boarding bridges...
Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns
Seby Chemmampallil, DOB: 10/4/1984
Bossier City pastor faces charges of child porn, sexual abuse of animals
HNN File
6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.
Marshall police investigating shooting incident near apartment complex

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning. Santa Clara County...
LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard
Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air...
CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting