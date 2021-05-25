Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment

Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | May 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 12:53 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead inside an apartment.

Police officials say on Tuesday, May 25 around 9:30 a.m., they got a 911 call from the Fox Creek Apartments (4300 block of County Avenue) manager, who said a male resident in his 40s had not been seen or heard from in about a week. The manager requested police come out to check on him.

A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Source: KSLA)

When officers got there, they found a man dead inside the apartment. Detectives were notified and are trying to identify the man and notify his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.