Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead inside an apartment.
Police officials say on Tuesday, May 25 around 9:30 a.m., they got a 911 call from the Fox Creek Apartments (4300 block of County Avenue) manager, who said a male resident in his 40s had not been seen or heard from in about a week. The manager requested police come out to check on him.
When officers got there, they found a man dead inside the apartment. Detectives were notified and are trying to identify the man and notify his family.
Anyone with information is asked to call 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.
