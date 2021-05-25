Texarkana hoping to establish downtown entertainment district

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - After a year on hold due to COVID-19, Texarkana city leaders are considering an ordinance some say will bring businesses and life to the downtown area.
Most of downtown Texarkana may soon become an entertainment district if approved by the city council.
“This would allow open containers in the downtown area. It would not allow glass bottles and the noise ordinance would stay in place,” said Lisa Thompson, a city spokesperson.
Thompson said they want the entertainment district to match a similar district established by Texarkana, Ark. in 2019. City leaders say they hope this designation will help bring more people and businesses to the area.
Candi Campell is owner of Campell and Company Beauty Salon. Her business is located on West Broad Street inside the proposed entertainment district. Campell believes if approved, growth in the downtown area will follow.
“I love that there are new businesses opening up downtown. I feel with Texas extending it, it is going to be beneficial for the Texas side to grow,” said Campell.
The Texarkana Texas City Council is scheduled to vote on this ordinance on June 14. If approved, the entertainment district will begin immediately according to city leaders.
“We are wanting to make downtown Texarkana great Texarkana, USA. All of it is important and want to make it thrive,” said Thompson.
Thompson said the entertainment district will not include some of the churches in the downtown area.
State law concerning alcohol and the prohibition of alcohol in vehicles will remain.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.