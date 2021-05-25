Temperatures are heating up with more scattered showers

(KSLA) - We are at the time of the year when temperatures are really heating up when it is not raining. Feel like temperatures will be up in the 90s until the rain cool us off again.
This evening will have more rain hanging around. There will likely be some storms too. We have a marginal risk for severe weather. This may include a brief spin-up tornado, but more likely some gusty winds. After sunset, the rain will be winding down and moving away. So, it should not last much longer. I would have the umbrella if you are going to be outside at all. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the rain, falling to the 60s for a short while.
Tonight, we will remain dry for the most part. Once all the rain from the evening moves away, there will only be a couple showers around southwest Arkansas. These will come in after midnight and will be gone by sunrise. Overall, I have a 20% chance of rain tonight. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will be a little muggy to start the day.
Wednesday will have more rain. This time though, I do not expect as much. I only have a 30% chance of rain for all of the ArkLaTex. Therefore, some places will remain dry throughout the day. Might not be a bad idea to have the umbrella just in case. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s. With the humidity though, it will feel much hotter. Feel-like temperatures will be getting up to the lower to mid 90s wherever we do not see rain. So, it will be a very warm, if not hot day.
Thursday will actually be a dry day! I do have a small 10% chance of a quick shower, but really, I do not expect anything. There will be plenty of clouds around, but also some sunshine as well. So, it should be a very nice day! Temperatures are expected to heat up to the upper 80s, so it will be warm. The humidity will once again push those feel-like temperatures up to the lower to mid 90s.
Friday, we go back to some rain. It will be mostly dry in the morning, then the rain will return in the afternoon and evening. This will continue on into the weekend as well. Rain chances are up to 40% as a weak cold front moves in to bring the showers and storms. Temperatures will still be very warm and get up to the upper 80s.
Over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday will have more rain, continuing from Friday. By the late afternoon and evening, the rain will come to an end. Early indications show that it will stay dry for the remainder of the holiday weekend, including Monday. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower to mid 80s.
On Memorial Day itself, conditions continue to look dry. I have a 0% chance of rain for the day. So, if you have the day off and are planning anything outdoors, you may only need to contend with the heat. Temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s. Good news though is that the humidity might be a little lower, thanks to the cold front from Friday!
Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool in the heat!
