Temperatures are heating up with more scattered showers

Wednesday will have more rain. This time though, I do not expect as much. I only have a 30% chance of rain for all of the ArkLaTex. Therefore, some places will remain dry throughout the day. Might not be a bad idea to have the umbrella just in case. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s. With the humidity though, it will feel much hotter. Feel-like temperatures will be getting up to the lower to mid 90s wherever we do not see rain. So, it will be a very warm, if not hot day.