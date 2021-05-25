Super Flower Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse arrive early Wednesday

Early Wednesday morning the skies are giving a spectacular event as there will be not only a Super Blood Moon but also a Lunar Eclipse.
It’ll be our second and last Super Moon of the year as it reaches ‘perigee’ or in other words, the closest point to the Earth in the full moon’s monthly orbit (slightly closer than last month’s). It’ll look slightly bigger and brighter than our typical full moons. It’ll also be called a flower moon because of the flowers that typically bloom this month, and be a “blood” moon because of the way the color from the sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere as the moon passes in its shadow.
When to view
The other thing to see will be the Lunar Eclipse happening at the same time! This happens when the Earth blocks sunlight from the moon. If you want to view it you may need to wake up earlier because the total eclipse begins at 6:11am with maximum eclipse at 6:13am and the event completely over at 6:15am. So there will only be 4 minutes of viewing time!
Viewing quality for the ArkLaTex
Other hinderances will be the fact that tomorrow morning will be cloudy and the Lunar Eclipse will be difficult to see due to the moon being low on the horizon. Not to worry though because here’s a link to different live webcasts beginning at different times to see the lunar eclipse despite where you live: https://www.space.com/super-flower-blood-moon-2021-webcasts
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.