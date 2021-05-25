Super Flower Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse arrive early Wednesday

It’ll be our second and last Super Moon of the year as it reaches ‘perigee’ or in other words, the closest point to the Earth in the full moon’s monthly orbit (slightly closer than last month’s). It’ll look slightly bigger and brighter than our typical full moons. It’ll also be called a flower moon because of the flowers that typically bloom this month, and be a “blood” moon because of the way the color from the sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere as the moon passes in its shadow.