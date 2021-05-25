Southwood High graduation delayed due to stormy weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of Southwood High’s Class of 2021 will have to wait another day to get their diplomas.
Caddo School District says the commencement scheduled for the night of Tuesday, May 25 has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Instead, the Shreveport school’s graduation ceremonies will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Independence Stadium.
Tickets for Tuesday night’s exercises will be honored at Wednesday afternoon’s event, the School District says.
