Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woodlawn Leadership Academy graduation delayed a few hours due to threat of heavy rain

The rites originally scheduled for Friday morning now will be held that afternoon
File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The graduation ceremony for Woodlawn Leadership Academy will be held a few hours later than originally planned.

The rites have been postponed until 2 p.m. Friday, May 28 due to the threat of significant rain, Caddo School District reports.

Commencement for the Knights’ Class of 2021 originally was scheduled for Friday morning.

Click here to view Caddo School District’s graduation schedule

Please let KSLA News 12 help celebrate your 2021 graduate by sharing your videos and photos with us ► Submit Photos & Videos

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
SPD investigating fatal shooting
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought
A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

Latest News

Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement