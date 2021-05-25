Woodlawn Leadership Academy graduation delayed a few hours due to threat of heavy rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The graduation ceremony for Woodlawn Leadership Academy will be held a few hours later than originally planned.

The rites have been postponed until 2 p.m. Friday, May 28 due to the threat of significant rain, Caddo School District reports.

Commencement for the Knights’ Class of 2021 originally was scheduled for Friday morning.

