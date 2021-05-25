Shreveport mayor, city council to announce two days of prayer for the city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to combat violence in Shreveport, Mayor Adrian Perkins, along with the city council will speak at a news conference on Tuesday, May 25.
The event will start at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Shreveport at Government Plaza to announce two days of prayer for the city.
A citywide prayer meeting and other prayer meetings will be held in each council district in June.
The city council meeting will be held after this afternoon’s event.
