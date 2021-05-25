Shreveport City Council to discuss CROWN Act proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller is sponsoring a CROWN Act proposal. The ordinance against hair discrimination is set to be introduced in front of the council on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25.
The CROWN Act stands for “create a respectful and open world for natural hair.” Thousands of jobs require Eurocentric beauty standards to maintain a job, which impacts the way Black women and men are able to make money.
If passed, the city will follow the pattern of several others across the country.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 where Chandler Watkins will speak more with Fuller on the proposal.
