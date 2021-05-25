Shreveport-Bossier principals named as Principal of the Year semi-finalists

From left: Bossier High Principal David Trash and Queensborough Leadership Academy are both in the running for 2022 Principal of the Year. (Source: Bossier Schools/Caddo Schools)
By Alex Onken | May 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 12:33 PM

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport-Bossier City principals are now in the running for the 2022 Principal of the Year Semi-Finalists.

ZOOM INTERVIEW: Marco French, Queensborough Leadership Academy
ZOOM INTERVIEW: David Thrash, competition for principal of the year continues

Bossier High Principal David Thrash and Queenborough Leadership Academy Principal Marco French will be considered among other educators throughout the state.

The pair will be honored during the virtual 15th Annual Excellent Educator Awards Gala on July 16. Also during that event, the 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced.

Northwest Louisiana Teachers in the running are Bossier Parish’s Steve Brown, Caddo Parish’s Carrie Loridans and DeSoto Parish’s Leah Darden.

