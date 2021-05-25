Shreveport-Bossier principals named as Principal of the Year semi-finalists

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport-Bossier City principals are now in the running for the 2022 Principal of the Year Semi-Finalists.
Bossier High Principal David Thrash and Queenborough Leadership Academy Principal Marco French will be considered among other educators throughout the state.
The pair will be honored during the virtual 15th Annual Excellent Educator Awards Gala on July 16. Also during that event, the 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced.
Northwest Louisiana Teachers in the running are Bossier Parish’s Steve Brown, Caddo Parish’s Carrie Loridans and DeSoto Parish’s Leah Darden.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.