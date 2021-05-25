Scattered shower chances persist for ArkLaTex

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more shower and storm potential for the region. The wet weather will be more isolated in nature both Wednesday and Thursday, but that does not mean the rain potential will be zero. Even though we will see some improvement with our weather for the midweek it turns downhill as we get Friday as another weather maker arrives. This will be a weak front that while our temperatures will not drop dramatically it will bring some locally heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be trending during the second half of the week to the point where our highs will be around the 90 degree mark both Thursday and Friday.