Scattered shower chances persist for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching showers and storms move through central and western portions of the region yesterday we are tracking more of the same this morning. Showers and storms will be flaring up throughout the day across the region and this general trend will continue throughout the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look slightly drier, but very quickly on Friday a frontal boundary will push into the region bringing more rain lasting into Saturday. Temperatures and humidity will also be trending up with highs that will reach in the upper 80s the second half of the week before rain cools us back down as we head into your Memorial Day Weekend.
So as you are heading out the door this morning it is a good idea to grab an umbrella as scattered showers and storms will be springing up throughout the day, especially across the western half of the viewing area. Showers should be more widespread compared to what we saw yesterday, but no everyone will see wet weather. Temperatures and humidity will be slightly higher compared to what we saw Monday as highs will be in the mid 80s and dewpoints moving into the low 70s.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more shower and storm potential for the region. The wet weather will be more isolated in nature both Wednesday and Thursday, but that does not mean the rain potential will be zero. Even though we will see some improvement with our weather for the midweek it turns downhill as we get Friday as another weather maker arrives. This will be a weak front that while our temperatures will not drop dramatically it will bring some locally heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be trending during the second half of the week to the point where our highs will be around the 90 degree mark both Thursday and Friday.
Looking ahead to your Memorial Day Weekend forecast we are improving weather as we go through the holiday weekend. Showers will be possible during the morning hours Saturday, but your weather will continue to improve throughout the day. This will also continue for the duration of the weekend as we should stay dry Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures will be warm but not overly hot with highs in the mid 80s.
So while your weekend may be looking up, get ready for some more shower activity Tuesday. Have a great day!
