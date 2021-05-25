Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport City Council will vote to decide whether to purchase four used boarding bridges...
Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns
Seby Chemmampallil, DOB: 10/4/1984
Bossier City pastor faces charges of child porn, sexual abuse of animals
HNN File
6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.
Marshall police investigating shooting incident near apartment complex

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning. Santa Clara County...
LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard
Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air...
CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting