Marshall police investigating shooting incident near apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting incident that took place on Monday, May 24.
According to a Facebook post, officers were called just after 8 p.m. to a scene near the Belaire Manor Apartment Complex.
The post reiterates that this incident was not an officer-involved shooting.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.
Police will update the post with more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.